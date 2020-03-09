Queen Creek school to be cleaned in wake of coronavirus case
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials say one of the state’s coronavirus cases is associated with a suburban Phoenix charter school.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said in a statement Sunday that the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has already recovered. The patient, who was severely ill, was also not at the Queen Creek campus of American Leadership Academy during that time.
The person was not on campus during the recovery period, according to officials. As a result, the state agency believes the chance of anyone beyond a close contact getting the respiratory illness is low.
Officials say Academy’s Ironwood K-12 campus is on spring break. Administrators will use the opportunity to clean all areas of the school. The school will also incorporate hand-sanitizing stations and other routine hygiene practices upon students’ return.
COVID-19 spreads through coughing and sneezing from an infected person. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Five cases have been confirmed in Arizona. A majority of them are in Maricopa County.
