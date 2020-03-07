AZDHS: 1 of the 2 additional coronavirus patients confirmed to be part of the Arizona school community

The Arizona Department of Public Health confirms that there are now five cases of COVD-19 identified in the state after two Pinal County residents were diagnosed.

"Both cases are from the same household as the current Pinal County case. State and local public health are currently investigating the cases," officials stated.

On Sunday, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services says one of the victims is part of the Arizona School Community, specifically the American Leadership Academy, Ironwood K-12, campus but has fully recovered from the virus.

Since the patient wasn't on campus at the time of the illness, officials say the risk of it spreading through the school community is low.

"As the school recently started spring break, administrators will have time to fully implement public health recommendations before school is back in session. The school administration has proactively taken steps to ensure the safety of the families and staff, including cleaning all areas of the campus, establishing enhanced daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces, adding hand sanitizing stations to hallways, and incorporating routine hand hygiene practices throughout the day when students return," the statement said in part.

Families and staff will receive a letter from the school with information on what they need to know and how they can prevent the spread of COVID-19, the statement went on to say.

Pinal County is located between Phoenix and Tucson and contains rural areas as well as fast-growing suburbs on the southern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

"If you recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Please call the emergency room/urgent care center to get instructions before going in."

The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The symptoms are thought to appear between two and 14 days after exposure.

AZDHS expects additional cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.