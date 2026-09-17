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Rabid bobcat shot in Arizona; Phoenix teacher placed on leave | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 17, 2026 6:47 PM MST
Published September 17, 2026 6:47 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From Amazon wage hikes to a rabid bobcat attack in northern Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 17, 2026.

1. Phoenix teacher facing misconduct accusations

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Phoenix teacher placed on leave, accused of sending obscene material to teen girl
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Phoenix teacher placed on leave, accused of sending obscene material to teen girl

A Phoenix school teacher has been placed on leave, after police accuse him of sending sexually explicit material to a 14-yearr girl who went to the school where the teacher was employed.

2. Shocking wildlife encounter in northern Arizona

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Rabid bobcat mauls pet dog, charges at wife before Arizona homeowner shoots it dead
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Rabid bobcat mauls pet dog, charges at wife before Arizona homeowner shoots it dead

An Arizona homeowner shot and killed a rabid bobcat in Pine after it mauled his dog and aggressively charged at his wife in their backyard.

3. Some Amazon workers to get higher pay

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Amazon announces hourly wage hikes: Here's how much
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Amazon announces hourly wage hikes: Here's how much

Amazon announced a pay raise and new benefits for its thousands of employees, including discounts on eligible groceries.

4. Man accused of trying to cover up deadly crash

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Driver says he 'struck an animal' after plowing buddy's truck into Phoenix bicyclist, killing him, police say
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Driver says he 'struck an animal' after plowing buddy's truck into Phoenix bicyclist, killing him, police say

Cops say a Phoenix driver tried to cover up a fatal hit-and-run by telling a friend he hit an animal.

5. AHCCCS taking action against 2 clinics

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Arizona Medicaid: Two clinics, one owner. Why AHCCCS suspects them of billing fraud
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Arizona Medicaid: Two clinics, one owner. Why AHCCCS suspects them of billing fraud

Arizona’s AHCCCS suspended payments to Shining New Light and Karing Heart following allegations of ghost billing, unauthorized plan switching and patient brokering.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona storms leave us with muggy weather
Arizona storms leave us with muggy weather

Arizona storms leave us with muggy weather

Following Wednesday's intense storms that brought several inches of rain, FOX 10's Erica Horvatin reports on Thursday's humid weather.

Get the Full Forecast

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