Rabid bobcat shot in Arizona; Phoenix teacher placed on leave | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From Amazon wage hikes to a rabid bobcat attack in northern Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 17, 2026.
1. Phoenix teacher facing misconduct accusations
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A Phoenix school teacher has been placed on leave, after police accuse him of sending sexually explicit material to a 14-yearr girl who went to the school where the teacher was employed.
2. Shocking wildlife encounter in northern Arizona
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An Arizona homeowner shot and killed a rabid bobcat in Pine after it mauled his dog and aggressively charged at his wife in their backyard.
3. Some Amazon workers to get higher pay
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Amazon announced a pay raise and new benefits for its thousands of employees, including discounts on eligible groceries.
4. Man accused of trying to cover up deadly crash
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Cops say a Phoenix driver tried to cover up a fatal hit-and-run by telling a friend he hit an animal.
5. AHCCCS taking action against 2 clinics
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Arizona’s AHCCCS suspended payments to Shining New Light and Karing Heart following allegations of ghost billing, unauthorized plan switching and patient brokering.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Following Wednesday's intense storms that brought several inches of rain, FOX 10's Erica Horvatin reports on Thursday's humid weather.
Get the Full Forecast