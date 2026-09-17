Arizona Attorney General seeking information on cold case death

The Brief The Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking for information connected to the death og Zuraida "Bee Bee" Lewis. Lewis was last seen on the morning of Jan. 28, 2005, when she left her Oro Valley home to go to work at a Tucson hotel. Lewis never made it to work, and her body was found by hunters in a Pinal County desert area a day later.



Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say they are asking for the public's help, as they continue to investigate the death of a southern Arizona woman.

The backstory:

In a statement released on Sept. 17, the victim was identified as Zuraida "Bee Bee" Lewis.

"On Friday, January 28, 2005, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Zuraida reportedly left her Oro Valley residence to report to work at the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Hotel and Resort. She never arrived for her shift," read a portion of the statement. "Coworkers later noticed her vehicle in the hotel parking lot, though not in her usual space, prompting concern for her whereabouts."

Where the hotel is located

Dig deeper:

Per the statement, the body of a woman in a state of undress was found by hunters in a desert area near Willow Springs Road and Highway 77 in Pinal County on Jan. 29.

"The body was later identified as Zuraida Lewis," officials wrote.

Zuraida Lewis (Courtesy: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Area where Lewis was found

What they're saying:

Officials with the Attorney General's Office say they are helping Pinal County authorities in the investigation.

"Even though over 21 years have passed since Ms. Lewis' death, my office and local law enforcement have not given up on finding answers. Any detail, no matter how small, may help lead to a resolution in this case," AG Kris Mayes wrote in the statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Cold Case Unit with the AG's Office. People can also leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness online, or call them at 480-WITNESS.