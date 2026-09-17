Seen on TV: September 17

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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/

Nadu Phoenix

21001 N. Tatum Blvd, Ste 40-1360

Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.naduphoenix.com

Sweet Salvage Vintage Market

4648 N. 7th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://sweetsalvage.net/

Live-streamed video