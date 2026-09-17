Seen on TV: September 17
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Thursday, September 17, 2026
Queen Creek Olive Mill
- 25062 S. Meridian Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/
Nadu Phoenix
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd, Ste 40-1360
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- https://www.naduphoenix.com
Sweet Salvage Vintage Market
- 4648 N. 7th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- https://sweetsalvage.net/