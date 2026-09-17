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Seen on TV: September 17

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated September 17, 2026 6:36 AM MST Published September 17, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Queen Creek Olive Mill

Nadu Phoenix

Sweet Salvage Vintage Market

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews