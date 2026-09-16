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Cars stranded as water pooled on streets in Scottsdale and Mesa

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published September 16, 2026 9:12 PM MST
Published September 16, 2026 9:12 PM MST

The Brief

    • Heavy rain caused flooding and stranded cars on a Loop 101 on-ramp in Scottsdale and near Higley Road in Mesa.
    • Rescue crews, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Scottsdale Fire, responded to vehicles stuck in standing water up to 2 feet deep.
    • Safety officials urge drivers to avoid floodwaters, obey road closures, and barricades.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Heavy rain sent rescue crews scrambling across the Phoenix area on Wednesday, with several drivers stranded in rapidly rising floodwaters.

Scottsdale:

Flash flooding overwhelmed a Loop 101 on-ramp in Scottsdale near Pima Road and Princess Drive, where water reached depths of about two feet on Sept. 16.

 The Scottsdale Fire Department said an Arizona Department of Public Safety four-wheel-drive vehicle had to physically push disabled cars out of the water to safety, with Scottsdale Fire and Phoenix Technical Rescue crews also responding to the scene.

Heavy rain floods Scottsdale roads in matter of seconds
Heavy rain floods Scottsdale roads in matter of seconds

Heavy rain floods Scottsdale roads in matter of seconds

Heavy rain flooded Scottsdale roads in seconds, leaving cars stranded in 2 feet of water near Loop 101. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi breaks down the hazardous driving conditions.  

The dangerous conditions extended beyond the freeway.

Mesa:

In Mesa, firefighters stepped in to rescue occupants after cars became stuck in standing water near Higley Road. Crews were able to get everyone out safely.

"I was driving making it home, and I thought I was going to make it and I saw all these cars and I hit a metal thing and I just got stuck," Daniel said. "It was pretty deep, my floors are flooded now."

Heavy rain leads to water rescues, flooded parks in Mesa
Heavy rain leads to water rescues, flooded parks in Mesa

Heavy rain leads to water rescues, flooded parks in Mesa

Sudden torrential downpours turned Delta Park in Mesa into a lake, prompting kids to swim and kayak in the basin. Meanwhile, two drivers were rescued from flooded streets nearby. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

What you can do:

Safety officials are urging drivers to turn around if they encounter floodwaters, warning that water depth is often deceptive and fast-moving currents can sweep vehicles away.

Authorities also advise motorists to check their tire pressure and tread before driving on slick roads.

On the Bright Side:

Despite the chaotic commute and road closures, some residents welcomed the rain as a break from the lingering heat.

"Right now we are going to the rodeo and going to enjoy the weather out there for sure," resident Juan Ortiz Blackcherry said. The bulls are going to love it that’s for sure."

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Scottsdale Fire; Phoenix Technical Rescue; safety officials; Daniel, a stranded driver; Juan Ortiz Blackcherry, a local resident, and previous FOX 10 reports.

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