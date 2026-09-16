Storm floods Salvation Song Ministries church in Phoenix during food distribution

The Brief Salvation Song Ministries in Phoenix was flooded with two inches of water during a storm as members finished a food distribution. Church members and about 15 to 20 community members who came for the distribution helped put up sandbags and assist with the cleanup. The church shut down the distribution but plans to resume the event on Friday at 3 p.m., where they typically serve 80 to 100 people.



Salvation Song Ministries near 7th Street and Carefree Highway in Phoenix was hit hard by storms, leading to flooding inside the building as staff finished up a food distribution.

What they're saying:

The pastor says they had to shut down their food distribution on Sept. 16 because the church started flooding. About two inches of water got into the sanctuary and foyer.

Church members helped put sandbags up, but they did not hold much of the water.

The church still is not sure whether there will be permanent damage, but there will be damage to the carpet and tiles.

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Dig deeper:

This last happened about five years ago.

The pastor says it was nice to see about 15 to 20 people who came for the distribution come together to help.

"That was amazing. That's very humbling, and they're so gracious and happy. It was amazing," said Fred Graves, pastor of Salvation Song Ministries.

The pastor says they are going to do their food giveaway on Friday at 3 p.m. instead. He says they usually get about 80 to 100 people.

Phoenix during food distribution A storm dumped two inches of water inside Salvation Song Ministries in Phoenix as volunteers worked a food distribution.