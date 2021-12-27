Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert: Georgia mother, 6-year-old girl believed to have been taken by father, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 28, 2021 4:40AM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

Amber Alert for Forsyth County 6-year-old

Police believe she and her mother were kidnapped. They could be in a black 2016 Ford Focus.

CUMMING, Ga. - Police have issued an alert for a missing 6-year-old Forsyth County girl and her mother who investigators believe was taken against their will the day after Christmas. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas and her daughter, Rachel Zecena, are believed to have been taken against their wills by the child’s father, 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, investigators said. The last known contact by the mother and child to other family members was on Sunday just after 5 p.m., investigators said.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed, investigators said, stemming from an earlier domestic incident.

p62094.jpg

Rachel Zecena (Cumming Police Department)

The trio could be traveling in a 2016 black Ford Focus with Georgia tag RVX9470.

p62096.jpg

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas  (Cumming Police Department)

Rachel Zecena is described by investigators as having black hair and brown eyes.

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas is described by investigators as being about 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

p62095.jpg

Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez  (Cumming Police Department)

Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez is described by investigators as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____