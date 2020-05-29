Range Fire in Pinal County burns nearly 3,300 acres

article

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning on a National Guard training range north of Florence.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the "Range Fire" has burned an estimated 3,286 acres within the Arizona National Guard Weapons Training Range located near Highway 79 in Pinal County.

Arizona State Forestry says the fire is at 50% containment.

Aircraft has been ordered to help ground crews fight the fire.

Orginal reports stated the fire was at 20 acres as of May 29, but grew significantly overnight.

The cause of the fire is unknown.