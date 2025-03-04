Expand / Collapse search

Rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting; deadly I-10 crash latest | Morning News Brief

Published  March 4, 2025 10:19am MST
Latest on the Water Fire | Morning Headlines Mar. 3

Latest updates on a wildfire that is burning in Apache County; family members identify Tonopah crash victim, and more.

PHOENIX - Rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting; victim in deadly I-10 crash near Tonopah identified, and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

1. Victim in I-10 crash near Tonopah identified

Victim identified in Interstate 10 crash near Tonopah that left 4 people dead
Victim identified in Interstate 10 crash near Tonopah that left 4 people dead

Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Tonopah and we're learning a young mother was one of the victims. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

2. Rapper and his daughter killed in car wash shooting

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, his 5-year-old daughter killed in Forest Hill car wash shooting, family says
Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, his 5-year-old daughter killed in Forest Hill car wash shooting, family says

Family members identified the victims as a North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, who just celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Police are searching for two gunmen.

3. Trump makes funding threat towards schools

Trump vows to stop federal funding for any school that allows 'illegal' protests
Trump vows to stop federal funding for any school that allows 'illegal' protests

The president posted a message on social media Tuesday calling for arrests and deportation for anyone participating in what he referred to as "illegal protests."

4. Smelly situation in Laveen leads to daily fine

Stinky situation in Laveen: AZ Green Guys owner fined $1k daily until he's in compliance
Stinky situation in Laveen: AZ Green Guys owner fined $1k daily until he's in compliance

For months, hundreds of Laveen residents sent in complaints to Maricopa County regarding the sell coming from AZ Green Guys near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.

5. Arizona Democrat runs for Congress once again

2026 Election: Marlene Galán-Woods launches new campaign for AZ congressional seat
2026 Election: Marlene Galán-Woods launches new campaign for AZ congressional seat

Former Arizona journalist Marlene Galán-Woods is making another run for Congress.

Also, your weather forecast for the day

Arizona weather forecast: Rain possible later this week for Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Rain possible later this week for Phoenix

Warmer temperatures are expected for the Valley today and tomorrow, but a weather system could bring rain to the Valley later on this week.

