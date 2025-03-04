Rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting; deadly I-10 crash latest | Morning News Brief

Latest updates on a wildfire that is burning in Apache County; family members identify Tonopah crash victim, and more.
PHOENIX - Rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting; victim in deadly I-10 crash near Tonopah identified, and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
1. Victim in I-10 crash near Tonopah identified
Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Tonopah and we're learning a young mother was one of the victims. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
2. Rapper and his daughter killed in car wash shooting
Family members identified the victims as a North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, who just celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Police are searching for two gunmen.
3. Trump makes funding threat towards schools
The president posted a message on social media Tuesday calling for arrests and deportation for anyone participating in what he referred to as "illegal protests."
4. Smelly situation in Laveen leads to daily fine
For months, hundreds of Laveen residents sent in complaints to Maricopa County regarding the sell coming from AZ Green Guys near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
5. Arizona Democrat runs for Congress once again
Former Arizona journalist Marlene Galán-Woods is making another run for Congress.
Also, your weather forecast for the day
Warmer temperatures are expected for the Valley today and tomorrow, but a weather system could bring rain to the Valley later on this week.