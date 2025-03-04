Rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting; deadly I-10 crash latest | Morning News Brief

Rapper and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting; victim in deadly I-10 crash near Tonopah identified, and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

1. Victim in I-10 crash near Tonopah identified

Featured article

2. Rapper and his daughter killed in car wash shooting

Featured article

3. Trump makes funding threat towards schools

Featured article

4. Smelly situation in Laveen leads to daily fine

Featured article

5. Arizona Democrat runs for Congress once again

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for the day