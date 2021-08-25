Raw chicken parts found at baggage claim prompts TSA message

An odd sighting at an airport baggage claim has prompted the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to remind passengers how to properly pack meat when traveling.

The TSA recently posted a video of raw, uncontained chicken parts circling around with other suitcases on a luggage carousel.

The TSA didn’t say when and at which airport the video was recorded. Officials also didn’t say how the meat ended up outside a container. FOX Television Stations has reached out to the administration for comment.

But officials are reminding people how to properly pack meat when flying.

"In order to keep from ruffling any feathers, meat should be properly packaged," the agency posted. "Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

According to the TSA website, meat is permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other containers, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when being screened. If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted.

