Ray, Shake fires burning just outside of the town of Kearny forces evacuations

July 9, 2024 4:46pm MST
Wildfires
Ray Fire burning in Pinal County near Kearny. Photo from AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Ray and Shake fires burning in Pinal County prompted evacuations on Tuesday as they've burned more than 150 acres.

They're being managed as one incident due to how close they are to each other.

The fires are burning near State Route 177 and Old Ray Road just outside the town of Kearny, the Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management said on July 9.

The fires started on July 9. The Ray Fire was first reported around 1 p.m. at half an acre and within two hours, it grew to 51 aces. Authorities say forward progress of the fire has stopped.

Nearby, the Shake Fire sparked and the same evacuations orders were issued. It burned about 110 acres.

Evacuation information:

Evacuation orders, for both fires, are issued for all residents north of Shake Drive.

400 and 500 blocks are also in "GO" status, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Those evacuating can go to Ray Elementary School at 701 AZ-177, Kearny, AZ 85137.

Those south of Shake Drive are in "SET" status.

Click here to learn more about the Ready, Set, Go! program.

Map of the area where the fire is burning: