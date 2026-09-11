Remembering 9/11 25 years later; shocking moment during roof inspection caught on camera l Morning News Brief

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From 9/11 remembrances, to pool contractor reform, and a wild fall through a ceiling, here are your top stories for September 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Financial relief for some SRP customers

2. AZ homeowners demand reform following pool grift

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3. Man arrested nearly two years after deadly freeway crash

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4. Caught on camera: Man falls through ceiling during roof inspection

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5. Never forget

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