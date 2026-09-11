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Remembering 9/11 25 years later; shocking moment during roof inspection caught on camera l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 11, 2026 9:54 AM MST
Published September 11, 2026 9:54 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief for Friday, September 11, 2026.

From 9/11 remembrances, to pool contractor reform, and a wild fall through a ceiling, here are your top stories for September 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Financial relief for some SRP customers

SRP customers can get $800 for utility bills
SRP customers can get $800 for utility bills

SRP customers can get $800 for utility bills

Eligible Arizona SRP customers facing financial hardships can apply for up to $800 in summer utility bill assistance to help offset the steep costs of cooling their homes. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more.

2. AZ homeowners demand reform following pool grift

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Arizona homeowners fight for contractor law reform after Sun State Pools fallout
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Arizona homeowners fight for contractor law reform after Sun State Pools fallout

Affected homeowners meet with lawmakers to discuss legislative changes and payout limits following the revocation of Sun State Pools' license.

3. Man arrested nearly two years after deadly freeway crash

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Lengthy Loop 202 crash investigation leads to man's arrest: DPS
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Lengthy Loop 202 crash investigation leads to man's arrest: DPS

DPS officials say they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a deadly chain reaction crash that happened almost two years ago along a stretch of Valley freeway.

4. Caught on camera: Man falls through ceiling during roof inspection

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Watch: Homeowners get a shock when man falls through ceiling
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Watch: Homeowners get a shock when man falls through ceiling

Video captured the bizarre moment an insurance adjuster fell through the ceiling of a home during a roof inspection.

5. Never forget

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September 11, 2001 timeline of attacks and events
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September 11, 2001 timeline of attacks and events

Twenty-five years after the September 11, 2001, attacks, here's a timeline of what transpired on that day.

A look at your Friday & weekend weather

Arizona weather: Temps cool down as storms build
Arizona weather: Temps cool down as storms build

Arizona weather: Temps cool down as storms build

High pressure weakens over Arizona, lowering temperatures and increasing storm chances.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews