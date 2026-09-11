Remembering 9/11 25 years later; shocking moment during roof inspection caught on camera l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief for Friday, September 11, 2026.
From 9/11 remembrances, to pool contractor reform, and a wild fall through a ceiling, here are your top stories for September 11, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Financial relief for some SRP customers
Eligible Arizona SRP customers facing financial hardships can apply for up to $800 in summer utility bill assistance to help offset the steep costs of cooling their homes. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more.
2. AZ homeowners demand reform following pool grift
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Affected homeowners meet with lawmakers to discuss legislative changes and payout limits following the revocation of Sun State Pools' license.
3. Man arrested nearly two years after deadly freeway crash
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DPS officials say they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a deadly chain reaction crash that happened almost two years ago along a stretch of Valley freeway.
4. Caught on camera: Man falls through ceiling during roof inspection
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Video captured the bizarre moment an insurance adjuster fell through the ceiling of a home during a roof inspection.
5. Never forget
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Twenty-five years after the September 11, 2001, attacks, here's a timeline of what transpired on that day.
A look at your Friday & weekend weather
High pressure weakens over Arizona, lowering temperatures and increasing storm chances.
Click here for full forecast