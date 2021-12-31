Remembering Betty White: Social media reaction pours in after icon’s death

Reaction poured in Friday for legendary actress Betty White, who died at the age of 99 years old.

TMZ and People were the first outlets to confirm her passing on social media. The Associated Press confirmed the news shortly after.

Her death came just mere weeks before turning 100. She leaves behind a Hollywood legacy that has touched the hearts of millions.

The legendary TV actress was known for her iconic roles including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls."

Actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted on the passing of the legend posting "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

Actress Ellen DeGeneres released a comment Friday writing, "What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."



In a statement, White’s close friend and agent Jeff Witjas said he believed "she would live forever."

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," Witjas told People. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

TV personality Andy Cohen also reacted to the news on social media.

"Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White," Cohen wrote.

Actor Kevin Sorbo added, "I was lucky enough to meet Betty White many years ago. Very gracious and amazing lady. Rest In Peace."

Actress Debra Messing also spoke out on social media: "Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels"

George Takei, known for the "Star Trek" franchise series wrote, "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

MTV released a statement on social media writing, "Betty White, an actress, comedian, and icon beloved across all generations, has passed away at age 99. And just as humor was a healing force for herself, her comedy touched us all."



The Martin Luther King Jr. Center remembered Betty White by tweeting the following "#Did You Know In 1954, #BettyWhite was criticized after having Arthur Duncan, a Black tap dancer, on her show. Her response: "I'm sorry. Live with it." She then gave Duncan even more airtime. The show was canceled soon after. Rest well, Betty." #ThankYouForBeingAFriend