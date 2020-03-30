Report: 24 residents, 3 employees test positive for coronavirus at Tucson nursing facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - Twenty-four residents and three employees have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus at a Tucson nursing facility.
According to KOLD-TV, Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehab has been in contact with state and federal agencies, as well as the Pima County Health Department.
The nursing facility released a statement, saying they contacted local health officials "as soon as the first patient showed symptoms."
There are currently 1,157 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and 20 deaths.
There are 187 cases in Pima County.
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
