Report: 24 residents, 3 employees test positive for coronavirus at Tucson nursing facility

Twenty-four residents and three employees have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus at a Tucson nursing facility.

According to KOLD-TV, Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehab has been in contact with state and federal agencies, as well as the Pima County Health Department.

The nursing facility released a statement, saying they contacted local health officials "as soon as the first patient showed symptoms."

There are currently 1,157 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and 20 deaths.

There are 187 cases in Pima County.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

