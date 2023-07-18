Report finds new “dead zone" period when little work happens, employees focus on other life matters

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Report finds new “dead zone" period when little work happens, employees focus on other life matters

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 1:01PM
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations
stressed-at-work-getty.jpg article

Stressed business people at work. (Photo by Liaison)

A new Wall Street Journal report has revealed a new "dead zone" period when little work happens and employees focus on other life matters.

In a recent, one-month data sample of Microsoft Teams software usage, the company chronicled work pattern shifts and found that meetings schedule between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. fell by 7% compared to the year prior.

" The 4-6 p.m. dead zone is one reason so many executives are cranky about hybrid work. They say it’s the hardest time to reach people, and things would be easier if everybody were present and accounted for in person, even though many workers seem to be leaving offices earlier, too," the WSJ wrote in their report published Sunday.  

The study found that more flexible work rules and hybrid schedules shifted employee duties to family activities, gym workouts or leaving the office early to beat traffic.

Is the U.S. ready for a four-day work week?

Some companies are figuring out whether a four-day work week is realistic in the U.S., as new research shows it could be beneficial to employees and employers alike.

"A lot of companies have taken a loose approach under the belief that we’re all adults, so everyone will be self-disciplined and stay motivated at whatever time they’re working," Albert Fong, vice president of product marketing at Kanarys, a maker of diversity-training software, told the news outlet. "That’s just not true."

In another study, published by Stanford University earlier this year, researchers found working from home powered a huge increase in golfing during the work week. They found golfers played more golf on weekdays – 143% more on Wednesday in 2022 vs. 2019, and golfers played more in the mid-afternoon, for example 278% more on Wednesday at 4 p.m in 2022 vs. 2019.

This news comes despite widespread office returns following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RELATED: Elon Musk tells employees to get back in office with 2:30 am memo

A Labor Department report released in March found about 21 million more workers on-site full time in 2022 compared to the year before. 

The paper noted that several large companies are pushing their employees to show up in-person at the office more often. Those include the Walt Disney Co., which requires employees to come into work for four days a week, Starbucks Corp., and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. 

"Our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and that those relationships help us work more effectively," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to employees in March. 

While these studies suggest that people may be leaving the office earlier, the WSJ also noted that the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  timeframe was often made up later – on nights or weekends.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.