Report shows Arizona roads are in poor condition, lack updated safety features

Years of needed maintenance have taken a toll on roads across Arizona.

According to the TRIP study, the average driver in the Phoenix-Mesa area reportedly loses more than $2,000 a year by using roads and bridges that are deteriorating, often congested, and lack updated safety features.

"What we see from the TRIP report is in the conversation about gas tax and about fees and about what we should pay, the reality is, you're already paying this," said Rene Guillen, deputy director for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. "If you're a driver in the Phoenix-Mesa area, Tucson or rural Arizona, you're already paying this cost due to the impact on the maintenance of your vehicle, time from being in traffic congestion -- so you're already paying."

According to the report, state and locally-owned roads are in poor condition, which batters vehicles. On average every year, an additional 62 hours are spent stuck in traffic, keeping drivers on the road longer.

"If you look across the state, that's $9.6 billion the public is spending because of deficiencies with the transportation system," Rocky Moretti said.

As the state continues to grow, traffic has also increased up to 34%, leading to more accidents.

City and state leaders say they hope the TRIP report will gain traction in the state House, so more members of the legislature can approve the funding needed to make changes.