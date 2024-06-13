Report: Trump criticized Milwaukee as 'horrible city,' GOP refutes

A report claims former President Donald Trump criticized Milwaukee in a private meeting with House Republicans on Thursday, June 13.

"Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city," Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported former President Trump said.

The former president met with House Republicans behind closed doors in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning – and plans to meet with Senate Republicans later in the day. He is also speaking to business leaders at a event for the Business Roundtable, which is a group made up of more than 200 CEOs of some of the country's largest companies. The visit comes less than five months before election day and nearly a month before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Democrats immediately pounced on the purported comments, while Republicans either said context was missing or denied the words were even said.

"I was in the room. President Trump did not say this. There is no better place than Wisconsin in July," Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin) posted on X.

"@realDonaldTrump was specifically referring to the crime the CRIME RATE [sic] in Milwaukee," Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisconsin) posted on X.

Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention July 15-18.

Reaction

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) - X post

"Milwaukee makes the greatest beer, brats, and motorcycles in the world. It's home to some of our most vibrant communities, hardest workers, and is a part of what makes Wisconsin the best state in the nation.

"Donald Trump wouldn’t understand even if a jury told him so."

Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce (MMAC)

"Donald Trump's comments are flatly wrong. Milwaukee, in a word, is vibrant. We’re proud of our people – diverse in makeup and hard-working to the core. We’re proud of our strong history and bright future in economic development - deeply rooted in innovation, with a tradition of driving progress in American manufacturing for over a century. We’re proud of the Fortune 500 companies headquartered in our city, employing thousands of talented Milwaukeeans. We're proud of our cultural assets which stand among the best regardless of metro. We look forward to showing the world what Milwaukee has to offer next month. We know this city will impress."

Wisconsin Democratic Coordinated Campaign Manager Garren Randolph

"If Donald Trump thinks Milwaukee is so horrible, then he shouldn’t come to our city. Milwaukee – our state’s largest and most diverse city and home to more than 577,000 people, the Bucks and Brewers, and the country’s best beer – deserves better than a convicted felon, racist, and wannabe dictator who hates us and our values.

"Donald Trump looks down on Milwaukee, he looks down on Wisconsinites, he looks down on everyone who isn’t one of his billionaire donors. But we already knew that – for years, he pushed tax cuts for the top 1% while raising costs for working people and incentivizing companies to ship Wisconsin jobs overseas.

"Voters in Milwaukee are fed up with Donald Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans not caring about them. We’ll see that at the RNC – and then again in November, when Wisconsinites send Donald Trump packing."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Vice Chair Felesia Martin

"Donald Trump attacking the great city of Milwaukee as a ‘horrible city’ exactly one month before he shuffles out on stage at the Fiserv reflects the backward, twisted man Donald Trump has always been. With entertainment, recreation and a quality of life that is unparalleled—to say nothing of a great basketball team—I am blessed to call Milwaukee home. We’re used to Republican politicians like Donald Trump showing nothing but contempt for Milwaukee and the folks who live here: they know our power, and they’re afraid of the city we are building here, together. Once again, Trump has demonstrated why he should not be elected to the highest office in the land. He does not possess the discipline, respect, thoughtfulness, nor the maturity necessary to lead our country."

This is a developing story.