Reports: 76ers trading Simmons, Curry, Drummond and picks to Nets for James Harden

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to a deal to send Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the trade Thursday afternoon, only a few hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.

The deal comes after weeks of speculation surrounding both Ben Simmons and James Harden.

Simmons, 25, has not yet played in a game this year and has reportedly been fined millions by the Sixers after failing to attend practices and games. The former All-Star has previously cited mental health issues for his absence and has been listed on the team’s injured list as being out with personal reasons.

Harden, a 32-year-old former MVP, became the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks as reports surfaced that he could opt leave the Nets in free agency this offseason. Harden's peformance has fallen off slightly in his first full season with the Nets, as he has averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 assists per game.

Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers also sent guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to Brooklyn as part of the deal, which also included forward Paul Millsap heading to Philadelphia.

The deal also reportedly includes two of Philadelphia’s first-round picks – an unprotected pick in 2022 and an protected pick in 2027.

Curry averaged 15.5 points per game with the 76ers this season and had been shooting 40% from three-point range. Drummond served mostly as a backup to 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid and was averaging more than 8 rebounds a game in that role.

Millsap, 37, has only averaged about 11 minutes per game with the Nets this season. He averages just over 3 points and 3 rebounds per game.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter