Reptile spotted on Phoenix freeway; AZ stores impacted by proposed grocery merger l Morning News Brief

article

An unusual rescue went down along a north Phoenix freeway; nearly 100 Arizona stores will be impacted by a proposed merger between grocery giants; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 10.

1. Reptile crawls into freeway storm drain

Featured article

2. AZ stores impacted by proposed grocery merger

Featured article

3. Water main break in Phoenix

4. Actor calls on Biden to drop out of race

Featured article

5. Frozen chicken recall

Check your freezer: More than 2,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products have been recalled due to the possibility of listeria contamination. Read more here.

Today's weather