Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Reptile spotted on Phoenix freeway; AZ stores impacted by proposed grocery merger l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 10, 2024 9:50am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief july 10 article

PHOENIX - An unusual rescue went down along a north Phoenix freeway; nearly 100 Arizona stores will be impacted by a proposed merger between grocery giants; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 10.

1. Reptile crawls into freeway storm drain

Featured

Reptile rescued from storm drain on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
article

Reptile rescued from storm drain on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

If you were driving along the Loop 101 in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning, you may have witnessed an unusual scene.

2. AZ stores impacted by proposed grocery merger

Featured

Kroger and Albertsons release list of stores to be divested in proposed acquisition
article

Kroger and Albertsons release list of stores to be divested in proposed acquisition

A list of stores to be divested as a result of a proposed merger between Kroger and Albertson's was released by Kroger. The proposed acquisition is in litigation by the FTC and several state attorney's general for anticompetitive practices.

3. Water main break in Phoenix

Water main break flooded streets in downtown Phoenix

4. Actor calls on Biden to drop out of race

Featured

George Clooney, prominent Dem supporter, calls for Biden to withdraw
article

George Clooney, prominent Dem supporter, calls for Biden to withdraw

George Clooney wrote a lengthy opinion for the New York Times calling for President Biden to "save democracy again" by withdrawing from the race.

5. Frozen chicken recall

chicken recall

Check your freezer: More than 2,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products have been recalled due to the possibility of listeria contamination. Read more here.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning continues in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning continues in Phoenix

On Wednesday, temps are expected to reach about 116°F, which would break the previous record for the day.