Republic Services hosts national competition for skilled machine operators in Chandler

Republic Services hosted its semi-annual Road-eo Championship.

Forklift operators and garbage truck drivers showed off their skills in obstacle courses and tried to take home prizes.

"I just friendly competition and it's great to be here. It's an honor to be here. You know you work your butt off to be here. We all want to go home with the trophy at the end of the day but we're also just excited to be here," said one competitor named Mark.

Collection drivers, operators and technicians with Republic Services from across the country put their skills to the test on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler.

What we know:

It's the Road-eo Championships. The competition happens every other year.

"They've competed locally and this is the national rodeo, so we got 110 finalists here who are competing in a bunch of different categories," said Julia Arambula, Senior VP of Operations at Republic Services.

This competition allows the company to celebrate their front-line workers and showcase their expertise.

"These individuals are really incredibly talented. We try to make it fun, like this forklift competition that we have here. They're basically lifting pallets. We've got one where they're lifting a pallet with a bowling ball on it, and then they're going to try to knock over some bowling pins. Then the other one, they were trying to get a basketball in the hoop," said Arambula.

What they're saying:

First-time competitor Jeff Robertson from Wayne, Michigan is competing in the forklift competition.

"Pretty precise, and it is difficult. You have to watch your surroundings and everything and keep an eye on them forks," said Robertson.

For Mark Solorz from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, he's no stranger to the competition.

He's competing in the small container division.

"(In) 2021, I was the front wheel champion, small container champion. 2023, I was second place in the small container division, and now I'm back another time, hoping to bring home the trophy again," said Solarz.

By the numbers:

Speaking of the trophy, it will be accompanied by $5,000 and five extra paid days off.

