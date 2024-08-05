Republicans For Harris: Mesa mayor, former Arizona lawmaker co-chairing local chapter

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is looking to court some Republican voters, and the Arizona chapter of "Republicans For Harris" is making its case for why they are supporting the Democratic presidential ticket.

The group is co-chaired by Mesa Mayor John Giles and former State Representative Robin Shaw. Both say they are concerned about the future of the country of Donald Trump wins the presidency once again.

"I think the time has come for us, as Arizona Republicans, to admit the obvious, and to start saying the quiet part out loud, which is our party's nominee is not qualified for office, and that we need to vote for the adult in the room, and that is Kamala Harris," Mayor Giles said.

"It is time to put partisan loyalties aside, and vote for the leadership that will truly represent the people we want to be in the eyes of the world," said former State Rep. Shaw. "Character matters."

AZ GOP Chair reacts

Gina Swoboda, who is the Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona, issued a statement on Giles' co-chairing of Republicans for Harris. It reads:

"The Mayor has been endorsing Democrats for several election cycles now. This isn’t news, and it certainly doesn’t warrant any of our attention. At the AZGOP, we are focused on expanding support and addressing issues that matter most to Arizonans and the American people."