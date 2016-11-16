Rescue crews free man trapped in trench

Rescue crews in Prince George's County have rescued a man who was trapped in a trench in Greenbelt for over three hours.

Around 6:00 p.m. the worker was freed from the trench and taken on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. The scene unfolded next to Greenbelt Lake, in the city of Greenbelt's Public Works area. Prince George's County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said at 3 pm that the technical team had made their way into the trench and had reached the worker, who was trapped inside.

Rescue crews were able to pumping oxygen and warmer air into the trench and the worker received fluids from an IV. Brady said the man was also hooked up to an EKG so medics can monitor his heart activity during the rescue efforts.

"He's in relatively good spirits considering the circumstances," Brady said in a video he posted to Twitter.

The worker is in serious but stable condition.

Howard Co Fire & EMS rescue crews came in to give relief to Prince George's County Fire workers. They were working very carefully to make sure they got the man out safely.

