Residents enjoying Independence Day festivities during dangerous Arizona heatwave

As Arizona experiences its annual and infamous hot summer, the level of dangerous conditions, of course, doesn't decrease by the year.

The holiday weekend was hot, hot, hot and this July 4 won't be any different. But is that stopping Arizonans from celebrating outdoors?

It doesn't appear so.

Hiking in the extreme heat

A lot of people on July 3 were wanting to get in that after-work hike before the July 4 holiday, and although the sun was setting things were still hot.

"Once you’re used to it, it’s not as taxing on your body," said Kadeen Mansor, a hiker. "Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a hike."

There were still quite a few dedicated people that embrace the heat and take a hike.

"I have the mountain to myself," Mansor.

Another hiker, John Olthoff, says this is common practice for him.

"During the summer, I try to do it like twice a week," he said.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect this week, forcing popular hiking trails to close. On July 3, Piestewa Peak closed at 11 a.m. and reopened at 5 p.m.

They’ll be closed again during those same hours through Friday.

"Be honest with yourself. Know your capabilities, I would say. Plenty of water, high salt, high fat food snacks," Olthoff said.

Temperatures reached 116 on Monday, officially marking the hottest day of the year so far, but on the ground, things were much hotter.

Just before sunset, between 6 and 7 p.m., one of the busiest times for an after-work hike, FOX 10's temperature gun clocked 117 degrees for a car's steering wheel and about 140 for the door handle.

124 degrees for the trail in the shade. Topping out at 142 degrees for the parking lot.

So if you really feel inclined to be outside, try to make it quick.

"I would say probably keep it, when it’s this temperature, under two hours," Olthoff said.

Related article

Fireworks displays still taking place despite dry conditions

Professional fireworks displays, such as an event at Lake Pleasant on July 3, are still taking place despite dry conditions in Arizona.

The event at Lake Pleasant is attended by thousands of people.

"Came out to see the band, the fireworks show, and just have a good evening," said Andrew Koslow.

"I came here to hang out with my sister, go to the lake, hang out with other people and enjoy nature," said Sharon Cruz.

"Enjoy the nice hot weather and coming out to see the fireworks," said Breayan Velasco.

Lake Pleasant Harbormaster Chad Case said the extreme heat on July 3 did take a toll of sorts on some people.

"We do see a lot of heat illness, so people who haven’t hydrated. Waited all the way up to the time frame where they feel like they need water, that’s when they start drinking. If you knew you were coming to the event, you should have started drinking that cold water yesterday," said Case. "Maybe drink a little bit more water than those Dos Equis. But have a good time, enjoy yourself, remember the reason for this holiday season."