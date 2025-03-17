Reward grows in Emily Pike case; Gila River police officer involved in I-10 crash | Nightly Roundup

article

From a crash that snarled traffic along a portion of the I-10 to the latest in the case of a missing Native teen whose remains were found in February, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 17, 2025.

1. Gila River police officer hurt in I-10 crash

Featured article

2. Hundreds of Venezuelans deported despite judge's order

Featured article

3. Deadly RV crash in the West Valley

Featured article

4. Reward grows in Emily Pike case

Featured article

5. Starbucks ordered to pay up after tea spill burns delivery driver

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight