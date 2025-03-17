Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Reward grows in Emily Pike case; Gila River police officer involved in I-10 crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 17, 2025 6:12pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a crash that snarled traffic along a portion of the I-10 to the latest in the case of a missing Native teen whose remains were found in February, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 17, 2025.

1. Gila River police officer hurt in I-10 crash

Featured

Gila River Police officer, two others injured in Chandler I-10 crash
article

Gila River Police officer, two others injured in Chandler I-10 crash

A four-car crash on I-10 in Chandler on Monday afternoon injured an officer and two other people. The crash happened near Riggs Road.

2. Hundreds of Venezuelans deported despite judge's order

Featured

Hundreds of Venezuelans deported by Trump administration despite judge's order
article

Hundreds of Venezuelans deported by Trump administration despite judge's order

Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported Saturday, despite a judge’s order to stop the Trump administration from doing so.

3. Deadly RV crash in the West Valley

Featured

1 dead, 2 hurt in RV crash near Buckeye
article

1 dead, 2 hurt in RV crash near Buckeye

One person is dead and two people were hurt in a motorhome crash along State Route 85 on Monday near Buckeye. the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

4. Reward grows in Emily Pike case

Featured

Reward grows in Emily Pike case as investigators look for leads
article

Reward grows in Emily Pike case as investigators look for leads

There are still no answers in the murder of 14-year-old Emily Pike who went missing out of Mesa and was found dead a hundred miles away.

5. Starbucks ordered to pay up after tea spill burns delivery driver

Featured

Starbucks ordered to pay $50M after tea spill burns LA delivery driver
article

Starbucks ordered to pay $50M after tea spill burns LA delivery driver

A Los Angeles delivery driver was awarded $50 million after a Starbucks tea spilled in his lap at a drive-through in February 2020, causing severe burns and permanent disfigurement.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy, warmer conditions on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy, warmer conditions on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix

A cloudy and warm St. Patrick's Day in the Valley with a high near 81°F.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNewsAlerts