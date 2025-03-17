Reward grows in Emily Pike case; Gila River police officer involved in I-10 crash | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a crash that snarled traffic along a portion of the I-10 to the latest in the case of a missing Native teen whose remains were found in February, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 17, 2025.
1. Gila River police officer hurt in I-10 crash
A four-car crash on I-10 in Chandler on Monday afternoon injured an officer and two other people. The crash happened near Riggs Road.
2. Hundreds of Venezuelans deported despite judge's order
Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported Saturday, despite a judge’s order to stop the Trump administration from doing so.
3. Deadly RV crash in the West Valley
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a motorhome crash along State Route 85 on Monday near Buckeye. the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
4. Reward grows in Emily Pike case
There are still no answers in the murder of 14-year-old Emily Pike who went missing out of Mesa and was found dead a hundred miles away.
5. Starbucks ordered to pay up after tea spill burns delivery driver
A Los Angeles delivery driver was awarded $50 million after a Starbucks tea spilled in his lap at a drive-through in February 2020, causing severe burns and permanent disfigurement.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A cloudy and warm St. Patrick's Day in the Valley with a high near 81°F.