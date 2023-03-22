Los Angeles authorities offer reward for info to help solve murder of former NBA star's father

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Yavapai County
19
Flood Warning
from WED 5:34 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:42 AM MST until THU 10:45 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:26 PM MST until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:23 AM MST until WED 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:50 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:25 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Los Angeles authorities offer reward for info to help solve murder of former NBA star's father

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
GettyImages-933317940.jpg article

FILE: Richard Jefferson. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities tried to inject new life into solving the 2018 murder of NBA champion Richard Jefferson’s father as they offered a $20,000 reward for information that can help solve the case.

Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot and killed in Compton, California, in what police called a drive-by shooting. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Jefferson was standing on a street corner when a person in a dark-colored car opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 65-year-old was shot in the torso and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday, authorities offered the reward.

"Based on the information, it appears Mr. Jefferson was an innocent bystander killed in a senseless act of violence," Lt. Patricia Thomas said at a news conference. "Mr. Jefferson was killed for no reason other than he was being friendly and having a conversation with a few other males that lived in the neighborhood."

Thomas said Jefferson and the other men who were shot at were not involved in gangs. Officials believe they were mistakenly targeted.

Kenneth Jefferson remembered his brother at the news conference.

"Richard was a brother, he was a son, he was a father, he was a grandfather who was very much loved," he said.

GettyImages-98871689.jpg

Richard Jefferson #24 of the San Antonio Spurs. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Richard Jefferson, the former NBA star, was born in Los Angeles and played 17 seasons in the league from 2001 to 2018. He won a championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He opened up to NBA.com in 2015 about his family moving out of South Central Los Angeles to Phoenix when he was young.

"The area that we were living in… was pretty bad," he said at the time. "We were living in South Central during the crack epidemic. I was born in 1980, so when we moved in 1987, it was right at the height of it.

