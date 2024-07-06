Expand / Collapse search
Reward out for 3 missing dogs that were stolen in Phoenix

Updated  July 6, 2024 9:34pm MST
Pets and Animals
PHOENIX - A Valley family woke up to find their three Scottish Terriers missing from their backyard. 

They call them the "Three Musketeers" and it's believed that someone broke into the family's home and took them. 

The family, who's searching the Valley high and low for their pups, is asking the public for help.

"These dogs are like my children"

Like many dog owners, Robbie, Faustus and Dahlia are a part of the Crawford family. 

"These dogs are like my children. They're my everything," owner Jonathan Crawford said. 

Jonathan Crawford's three Scottish Terriers went missing on July 6. 

They're searching the whole Valley after they woke up to their six-foot-tall back gate unlocked and all their dogs missing.

"I'm not going to stop looking for them. I'm praying that nothing happened," he said.

Their 3-in-one leach hangs on the wall by the front door. It's a tragic reminder the dogs are nowhere to be found.

How did this happen?

Jonathan and his family packed up for their 4th of July weekend camping trip.

The 4:30 a.m. wake-up call rang and all three dogs were gone. 

Jonathan Crawford's three Scottish Terriers went missing on July 6. 

Jonathan took them out the night before at 11:30 p.m. Everyone went to bed with the dogs inside and that's the last time he saw them.

"We had everything ready to go. The dogs were going with us," he said.

"When we noticed that both latches were unlocked. Somebody clearly unlocked it and took them somewhere. I didn't know what to think."

Jonathan believes the dogs used the doggy door to get outside with no way to leave the property.

"Not only that, the fence is about six-feet-tall," he added.

A plea for help

Fliers are posted all over the Valley and on social media but they haven't generated any success. 

Instead, scammers are poaching for money and taking advantage of their grief.

A handful of people are asking for the reward without any proof or knowledge of the dogs. 

"I'm not out for vengeance," he said. "I just want them to come home."

All three dogs are microchipped, a reminder to pet owners to have updated contact information for your microchipped dogs. 

The reward for these purebred Scottish Terriers is now up to $2,000. 

Where the dogs were last seen: