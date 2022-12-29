Expand / Collapse search

Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'

By
Published 
Environment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Time running out for Rio Verde residents to find new water source

Rio Verde Foothills residents are desperate to find solutions as the city of Scottsdale prepares to cut off water access to the community at the start of the new year amid an ongoing drought. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

RIO VERDE, Ariz. - Time is almost up for Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source, with nearly 500 homes set to lose access at the start of the new year.

For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to the community, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.

Faucets won't go dry on Jan. 1, but those homes will need to find water somewhere else. And that means longer distances, higher bills - a problem for residences with a lot of mouths to feed.

'Water is our lifeblood'

Hangry Donkey Sanctuary

Hangry Donkey Sanctuary

Hangry Donkey Sanctuary in Rio Verde currently houses 25 donkeys that are old, injured or have been left for dead. They're living the good life, thanks to Rosemary Carroll.

"They make great pets," Carroll said. "I take him out on trails with me, I even ride one."

Rose pays for this piece of paradise and fills her water tank by burrowing into her own pocket. It's a nonprofit on a shoestring budget, and she's already paying higher prices for hay.

Now, her water bill could triple.

"Water is our lifeblood here," she said. "Especially in the summer, but even now, of course, the thought of us being cut off is just unbelievable to me."

After warning Rio Verde residents for years that this might happen, the city of Scottsdale is refusing to budge on their decision despite pleas from homeowners to continue the water shipments.

What's next?

Water access deadline nears for rural Arizona community

An important deadline is fast approaching for some residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area, as the City of Scottsdale is set to shut off their access to Scottsdale city water. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

The Rio Verde community is divided over creating its own water district, with disagreements from ones with wells versus the ones without.

"It’s a crapshoot," said resident Kathy Johnson. "I know 70 people who spent 40, 50, 60 grand drilling, and came up with nothing. So it’s just too risky."

A few private companies are willing to haul water from places like Apache Junction. But that’s double the distance - and triple the cost.

And for one woman caring for two dozen thirsty donkeys - it’s a real kick in the…butt.

"Worst case for me is I have to find homes with these donkeys, a lot of old and sick ones," said Rose Carroll. "But I can’t keep on doing it without water."

Some of the last ditch efforts include a lawsuit to force Scottsdale to keep the water flowing, or to buy water elsewhere and pay the city to process it.

Rio Verde residents submitted a petition to have water utility company EPCOR treat and deliver water to the community while Scottsdale would process the water for drinking, but the city rejected the proposal.

"Scottsdale has been a generous and accommodating neighbor for years, providing approximately 117 acre-feet of water to the RVF community annually," the city said in a statement. Scottsdale captures all in-city wastewater, treats it to high levels and recycles it for beneficial use. During the many years that RVF has been using Scottsdale’s water, the city did not have the ability to recycle this water for its own use.

"The city is now limited in extending previous accommodations due to regional drought issues for which its leadership has prepared for the last two decades," the statement continued. "As the government of the Rio Verde Foothills community, Maricopa County should exercise its authority and responsibility to establish a stable, long-term solution that accommodate this growing community and ensure its self-sufficiency."

Continued Coverage

Rio Verde Foothills community: Maricopa County votes against new water district

Scottsdale has been providing water to the Rio Verde Foothills community, but since the city is now moving to Tier 1 of its drought plan, that water will be shut off on Jan. 1, 2023, and that has pitted neighbor against neighbor over what to do next. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.


 


 


 





 