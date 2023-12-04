Rock clearing prompts intermittent state highway closure north of Sedona

People driving to parts of Northern Arizona may be affected by a highway closure this week.

According to officials, State Route 89A will be closed at certain times north of Sedona, as workers clear away rocks from the area.

The closures are set to happen daily, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 9. The road will then open, every half hour, between 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., before opening up once an hour until 6:00 a.m.

Drivers should consider taking the I-17 or State Route 179, while the rocks are being cleared from the highway.