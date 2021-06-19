Expand / Collapse search
'Rocky' the puppy joins Brevard County Sheriff's Office as newest K-9

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard Co. Sheriff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Meet Rocky.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest member of the K-9 team this week. The 9-month-old puppy is currently in training to be an explosive detection K-9.

Rocky comes from the Golden’s of Rocky Springs Kennels in Madisonville, Tennessee. 

In a sweet Facebook post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Rocky has been dreaming of becoming a K-9 in Florida since he was born.

"Each and every morning Rocky would wake up and start training so that if he ever got called for duty at BCSO, he would be super fit and ready to go!! 



"All of the other puppies laughed at Rocky and assured him that he would never get the chance to work for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office," the post reads. "Each time they would try to discourage him, he would tell them that somehow, someway he would one day work for the same agency as incredible crimefighting K-9’s like ‘Junny' the America’s Top Police Dog, Chief, and even K-9 Lars."

Sheriff Ivey says he was in Tennessee when he ran into the owners of the Golden’s of Rocky Springs Kennels, who said they would like to donate one of their Goldador puppies to his agency.

Rocky was officially signed to the agency last week and is showing great progress in his training.

"Please join me in congratulating Rocky on fulfilling his dream of becoming a K-9 with our agency and also a huge ‘Thank You’ to Golden’s of Rocky Springs for their extremely generous donation of Rocky and their amazing support of law enforcement!!"