Child killed in rollover crash on I-10; highway reopens south of Phoenix

A child was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday along Interstate 10 south of the Valley.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near State Route 347.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a blue Ford Explorer's tire blew out and the driver lost control of the SUV. The vehicle traveled in the dirt median, reentered the eastbound lanes, rolled over and was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with injuries. A boy riding in the front seat died at the scene. He was not identified.

Four people inside the pickup truck were not hurt.

DPS says no criminal charges are pending.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours at SR 47. They have since been reopened.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A child was killed in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Aug. 13 along Interstate 10 near State Route 347.

Map of where the crash happened