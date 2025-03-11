Roof leak calls escalate substantially during the latest rainstorm in Phoenix, business offers tips to prepare

The Brief A Phoenix-based roofing company saw more than 100 calls during last week's rainstorm, far above their usual number. They recommend that homeowners have their roofs inspected if there is any concern before the next round of rain arrives in the Valley later this week. The company also offers tips on what to do if water is seeping into your home.



This time of year, diversified roofing averages an average of a couple dozen calls per week, but last week was a different story.

Diversified roofing says they received more than 100 calls about leaky roofs during last week's rainstorm. On an average week, they receive anywhere between 20–25 calls.

"We haven’t had a lot of rain recently, so when the rain came in Friday, we had a bunch of calls regarding leaks," said Jordan Rueschhoff of Diversified Roofing. "Most of them were leak-related issues of dry wall. So a lot of the time, we come out and inspect the roof, figure out what’s going on, see if we can solve it right then and there to stop that leak."

More of that heavy rain is expected to pour into the Valley again this week.

In order to be prepared, Rueschhoff said the best thing you can do is have a professional come out and do an inspection.

"With the amount of calls we had on Friday, there was a bit of a wait time for us to get out there," he said.

If it is too late to get an inspection and have repairs done ahead of time, there is still hope.

"What I recommend if you have water coming into the home, do your best to contain that water. If you’ve got water dripping, get a bucket, get a large tub, anything like that to contain that water from causing more damage," said Rueschhoff. "Or, if you have a leaky area that has any kind of valuables, try your best to move that stuff out of the way or if you can’t, cover it with a blanket or tarp or anything like that."

And while rainy days can be stressful, it’s also rewarding to help keep the homeowners safe.

"It’s stressful at times because homeowners are in distress having damage in their homes," said Rueschhoff. "[It's] important for us to get out there, take care of them, make sure they’re at ease, get their concerns taken care of but also rewarding to get out there and be able to take care of the homeowners."