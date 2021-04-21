Roommate arrested after mother, daughter attacked with ax in San Rafael

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Roommate arrested after mother, daughter attacked with ax in San Rafael

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man in custody after girl, mother attacked with ax

Man in custody after girl, mother attacked with an ax in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A mother and daughter are recovering after they were attacked by a man with an ax in San Rafael.    

The attack was reported Monday inside an apartment on Canal Street.

Police say a 46-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were attacked by their roommate, Ermidio Diaz.

They say the mother suffered major lacerations and lost parts of her fingers as she shielded her daughter.

The girl suffered a major injury to her eye and nose.

Diaz was arrested and booked on a series of charges including attempted homicide.

 He's being held without bail.
 