According to NFL Insider Ian Rapport, the Houston Texans have acquired running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals.

This comes after the Texans' leading rusher from 2023, Devin Singletary, signed a 3-year deal with the New York Giants.

Mixon, a one-time pro bowler, is entering his 8th season in the NFL.

He has rushed for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career. Mixon also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, compiling 2,134 yards and 13 touchdowns receiving in his career.

The details of the trade have not been released yet.