Russia-Ukraine War: Mesa baker raising money for Kyiv bakery that is helping to feed others amid the invasion

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, A Mesa baker is working to raise money for a fellow baker in Kyiv.

"There's a huge amount of worry, devastation and yet, the bakers are baking," said Jonathan Przybyl with Proof Bread.

Przybyl said his friend, who runs a bakery called Bakehouse in Kyiv, is giving away free food to the Ukrainian people to support them during this war.

According to a post in English and Ukrainian on Bakehouse's Instagram page, the bakery has donated around 15,000 loaves of bread, as well as some cookies and pastry. However, a warehouse with food and wine worth $15 million Euro was bombed by Russians on March 4, and has impacted the company's operations.

"The bakery currently has a 30-day supply of flour, and they believe they will have access to more, so our goal is to keep them baking, and to keep the people of Kyiv fed," said Przybyl.

According to Bakehouse's Instagram, the company will use proceeds from the GoFundMe to, besides buying flour and other ingredients, pay a minimum wage to employees who are still at work.

As the Russian invasion continues, Pryzbyl is donating some proceeds from his bakery sales to support the bakery in Kyiv.

"We, as small business owners here or anywhere else in the world, put everything into our work, and the people that work with us," said Pryzbyl. "We thought what better way to help than to bake, and inspire other bakers?"

Pryzbyl has also developed some Ukrainian-inspired menu items.

