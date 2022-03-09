Ukraine-Russia War: Russian journalist exiled in Arizona says Russia is a 'threat to the world'

article

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a Russian journalist who was once labeled a Western spy and forced to leave the Russia is weighing in on the current situation.

Regina Revazova, who now lives in Phoenix, said sanctions on Russia are the best way to break the country down, and she is using her platform to bring attention to just how life is under Kremlin rule.

"There’s nothing transparent about Kremlin," said Revazova. "We have no idea what we’re dealing with."

Revazova was forced to flee Russia in 2008. She has never gone back, and she is now an American citizen.

"There are many journalists that are not as lucky as I am," said Revazova. "Right now, I’m sitting in front of you, I’m talking to you. I rebuilt my life in the States."

Revazova never took life and her liberties for granted.

"If you and I were sitting in Moscow right, we could be criminally persecuted for things that I’m saying, and for you listening to me, for you asking me these questions, we both could have 10 to 15 years in jail," said Revazova.

Watching the destruction in Ukraine is no foreign concept to Revazova.

"It’s very, very personal because I see it on repeat," said Revazova. "It’s a deja vu moment, not just for me, but for the former Soviet Union. We saw it with Georgia, in Chechnya."

Revazova believes this is just the beginning for the eastern powerhouse.

"It doesn’t matter who comes after Putin, it doesn’t matter if tomorrow, he’s assassinated," said Revazova.

When asked what the solution is, Revazova said there is only one.

"Very honestly, Russia, the way we know it, has to cease to exist," said Revazova. She wen on to say that Russia, as it is, is not just a threat to Ukraine. She said it is a threat to democracy, as well as a threat to the world.

