Sushi Roku in Scottsdale donates proceeds to World Central Kitchen for Ukraine

Many are watching the war in Ukraine and don't know how they can help, but a Scottsdale sushi restaurant is allowing you to do just that while enjoying some good food.

At Sushi Roku, they are donating 10% of the proceeds to charities supporting those in Ukraine. All you have to do is come down and eat on March 9.

As the war rages on in Ukraine, more and more people have been displaced and need help gaining access to necessities like food and water.

Restaurants like Sushi Roku are stepping up to do their part.

"I think it is important because food brings people together. It is comforting and even during a time of turmoil, you need to be able to come together and food helps with that as well," said manager Justin Tomerlin. "Hungry people fighting for a cause."

You can enjoy sushi rolls, sashimi and drinks, and the proceeds will be going toward World Central Kitchen, an organization that's providing thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home, as well as those who remain in the country.

"Sometimes it is just as easy as dining out with the feature we are doing tonight," Tomerlin said. "Even though you are afar, it feels good to be able to support one way or another and this is the immediate way we can do through work."

