Ukrainian families in Arizona grow more concerned each day as Russia wages war on their homeland

Countless Arizona families have loved ones in Ukraine and some have lost communication with them as Russia continues its violent invasion into the country.

March 8 marks day 13 of the invasion, and for these families with loved ones in Ukraine, it's simply too much to bear. Some have lost hope, and others are trying to stay as positive as they can.

Svitlana Jelden has been glued to the news in her home in Cave Creek while her sister fights to stay alive in Sumy, Ukraine. She was on the phone with her when Russian forces began bombing overnight.

"She was screaming. I was speaking to her when the bombing started. Her house was not bombed, but the house next to her was bombed," Jelden said.

Russian forces are moving in on all sides, including down in Izyum, where the city's hospital was destroyed. Scottsdale resident Dasha Buchanan's grandmother is over there, and she lost contact with her two days ago.

"We’re just hoping for a miracle at this point and everyone’s telling me there’s nothing you can do. I’m not taking that as an answer," Buchanan said. Her 82-year-old grandmother is an American citizen, and still, she can't get any answers.

Buchanan hasn't given up hope. She wants to do as much as she can to bring attention to the situation.

"War is different when it’s your family. I’ll say that I watched war on television, but when it’s your own family, it hits different," Buchanan said.

The mere mention of Russian President Vladimir Putin brings a rash of heavy emotions to the foreground of many.

"I hate the guy so much," Jelden said. "If I had a gun, or just with my hands, I would just tear him apart for every kid and human he shot in my country."

America is her home, but she says Ukraine is where her soul is.

For more information about how to help Ukraine from Arizona, visit this link.

