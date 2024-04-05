Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

article

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen and actress Isla Fisher announced their divorce, filed in 2023, in a joint Instagram post shared Friday. The couple has been married for 13 years.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting the racquets down…" the couple shared in an Instagram story posted to both of their accounts. "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

Cohen and Fisher married in 2010 after meeting at a party in Australia back in 2002, according to reports. The couple shares three children together.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," said the two in their Instagram announcement. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Fisher is best known for her comedy work in "Wedding Crashers," "Confessions of a Shopaholic" and "Bachelorette."

Baron Cohen is most recognized for the comedic characters he created for his show "Ali G", which eventually spawned several spinoffs including the film "Borat."

Recently, Rebel Wilson accused Baron Cohen of pressuring her to film nude scenes together in her new memoir, when the two starred in the film "The Brothers Grimsby." Baron Cohen categorically denied these allegations, calling them "demonstrably false claims" in a recent statement.