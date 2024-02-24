article

The SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle over a number of issues during a grueling months-long strike. And the union is ready now to come together for its annual awards ceremony.

Much of the work stoppage was prompted over changes in the film and TV industry brought on by streaming. It was a change led by Netflix , who is coincidentally hosting and live streaming the show for the first time ever.

After more than two decades airing on TNT and TBS to dwindling viewership, Netflix acquired telecast rights to the SAG Awards in early 2023.

Last year, before Netflix could ready its platform for the event, the SAG Awards streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel. This time, the SAGs will be live to Netflix's 260 million global subscribers.

Here’s what to know:

SAG Awards 2024: Watch

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will for the first time stream live on Netflix this year.

It’s taking place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

SAG Awards 2024: Time

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

SAG Awards 2024: Red Carpet

The Associated Press is hosting two livestreams from the red carpet, one of stars posing when they arrive and another of interviews with attendees. Both begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Entertainment Weekly and People magazine are hosting a red carpet show that begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, available on their YouTube pages and also streaming on their social media accounts.

SAG Awards 2024: Categories

The top honor at the SAG Awards is best ensemble, one in both film and television.

Three of the past four SAG ensemble winners have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Key races in acting include Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti for best actor, and Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone for best actress.

Among television nominees, "Succession" will look to add to its Emmy and Golden Globe hauls. It's up for five awards. Also in the mix are "The Bear," "Ted Lasso," "Beef" and "The Last of Us."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.