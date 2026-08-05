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Salad and Go employees react to chain's closing; Hobbs reportedly chooses running mate l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated August 5, 2026 10:22 AM MST Published August 5, 2026 10:04 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

From customers and employees reacting to Salad and Go closing all of its locations to Kate Hobbs reportedly choosing her pick for lieutenant governor, here are your top stories for August 5, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Salad and Go closing reaction

Customers, employees react to Salad and Go closing
Customers, employees react to Salad and Go closing

Customers, employees react to Salad and Go closing

Salad and Go announced it would close all of its locations on August 5 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo spoke to customers and employees at the location near 19th and Northern avenues.

What we know:

Salad and Go has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court and will permanently close all locations following final guest service on Aug. 5. Read more.

2. "A bright light in the lives of so many"

Featured

Florida 3-year-old dies after tragic incident involving common play toy at babysitter's house
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Florida 3-year-old dies after tragic incident involving common play toy at babysitter's house

A Florida family is mourning its 3-year-old daughter after police said she became trapped in a toy kitchen play set while at a babysitter's home.

3. Update on deadly East Valley stabbing

Featured

Victims, suspect identified in 'tragic' Gilbert stabbing
article

Victims, suspect identified in 'tragic' Gilbert stabbing

Two people are dead and a woman was injured following an Aug. 1 stabbing near Lindsay and Elliot roads. Gilbert Police shot and killed the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Brett Eschliman.

4. "The acts in this case represent pure evil"

Featured

Beloved NC gas station clerk allegedly killed by registered sex offender after vanishing from home: deputies
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Beloved NC gas station clerk allegedly killed by registered sex offender after vanishing from home: deputies

A beloved North Carolina gas station clerk was killed by a registered sex offender after vanishing from her home, deputies say.

5. Gov. Hobbs picks her running mate, report says

Featured

2026 Election: John Giles reportedly chosen by Katie Hobbs as lieutenant governor running mate
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2026 Election: John Giles reportedly chosen by Katie Hobbs as lieutenant governor running mate

Republican John Giles has a history of crossing party lines, having endorsed Democrats including Kamala Harris, Mark Kelly, and Hobbs in prior elections.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix weather: Heat warning and rising storm threats
Phoenix weather: Heat warning and rising storm threats

Phoenix weather: Heat warning and rising storm threats

Extreme heat warnings remain in effect across Maricopa County while storm chances increase.

Click here for full forecast

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