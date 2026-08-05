Salad and Go employees react to chain's closing; Hobbs reportedly chooses running mate l Morning News Brief

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From customers and employees reacting to Salad and Go closing all of its locations to Kate Hobbs reportedly choosing her pick for lieutenant governor, here are your top stories for August 5, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Salad and Go closing reaction

What we know:

Salad and Go has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court and will permanently close all locations following final guest service on Aug. 5. Read more.

2. "A bright light in the lives of so many"

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3. Update on deadly East Valley stabbing

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4. "The acts in this case represent pure evil"

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5. Gov. Hobbs picks her running mate, report says

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