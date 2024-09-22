Salt River drowning victims identified as Afghan nationals who escaped the Taliban

The Brief The two men who drowned in the Salt River on Sept. 18 were Afghan nationals who escaped the Taliban. The community is rallying to support the cousins' grieving family members. A GoFundMe was set up to help with memorial costs.



The two men who drowned in the Salt River at Sheep's Crossing on Sept. 18 were Afghan nationals who came to America to escape the Taliban.

Abdul Mosawar Khaliqi, 25, and Mohammad Selaman Nasri, 27, were cousins from Afghanistan who were able to flee the war-torn country through the United States' Operation Allies Welcome.

Selaman worked as a security officer alongside U.S. forces in Kabul. He joined 2,500 Afghans fleeing the Taliban for a new life in Arizona.

Now, their loved ones are mourning what was supposed to be a new start for the two cousins that ended just three years later in tragedy.

"They came to America to escape the Taliban and then this tragedy happened," said Julianna Larsen, founder of the Arizona Refugee Center. "Abdul Mosawar Khaliqi is from Afghanistan. He came over with his family, his two brothers, his sister and his parents in the Operation Allies Welcome evacuations in 2021. He was resettled here in Phoenix along with his cousin, Mohammad Selaman Nasri."

Selaman had to part ways from his family, who he supported from the United States. Both men left behind their futures in the Middle East.

"Mohammad Selaman was a police officer in Kabul, Afghanistan and, we call him Mosawar, was a university student there," Larsen said about the two cousins.

On the day of the drownings, the cousins were enjoying an afternoon off from work in a place that reminded them of their roots.

"Many of our Afghans find refuge in swimming in the Salt River because it reminds them of home. There are beautiful places for them to swim. They were both strong swimmers," Larsen said.

Since both bodies have been recovered, the Afghan community has wrapped its arms around the grieving family members.

Mohammad Selaman and Abdul Mosawar

"I have seen community members come to their home. They have been there for them, they have wanted to donate, they really have just wrapped their arms around each other, and they didn't know each other before this evacuation," Larsen said.

She hopes that support reaches beyond the Phoenix community.

"I just want people to remember that we have beautiful people here wanting to build their lives, wanting to be good U.S. citizens, and they have families still there," Larsen said. "I hope as a community we can come and support these families."

She said the families are very thankful to deputies who searched for the cousins. She also mentioned the two nurses who tried to resuscitate Selaman after he was found.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe page for the cousins, click here.