Sheriff's deputies find second swimmer who didn't resurface after going underwater at Salt River

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified two people who are dead after going underwater at the Salt River. Both people were reported missing on Sept. 18. The body of the second person was found on Saturday, Sept. 21 around noon.



The second person who went missing in the Salt River on Wednesday, Sept. 18, has been recovered by divers with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, divers conducted a search from an Airboat where an anomaly was located in the water, according to a release.

The search began at 9:30 a.m. and around noon, the body of 25-year-old Abdul Khaliqi was pulled from an eight-foot-deep spot in the river.

Officers also released the identity of the first victim who was found on Wednesday as 27-year-old Mohammad Seleman Nasri.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 to the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site for reports of a drowning.

Nasri was found on the scene by deputies along with two good Samaritans who were performing CPR on him along the shoreline about 300 yards upstream from Blue Rock Beach.

Deputies took over CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified at the time.

"Deputies also searched the shoreline for the second subject on foot, MCSO Drone and MCSO Aviation with negative results," the sheriff's office said at the time.

The incident happened near the Pebble Beach Recreation area where a group of tubers were briefly stranded on an island due to strong rapids in June.