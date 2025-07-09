Expand / Collapse search
Salt River training exercise becomes reality when crews spot unresponsive man

Published  July 9, 2025 11:10am MST
Crime and Public Safety
A training operation at the Salt River on July 8 turned into a rescue when crews spotted a man who needed help. (Mesa Fire and Medical Department)

    • Firefighters say they were conducting swift water rescue training on July 8 at the Salt River when they spotted an unresponsive 75-year-old man.
    • The man was transported to the hospital.
    • The fire department says they hope to reunite the man with his rescuers.

MESA, Ariz. - A training operation at the Salt River on Tuesday turned into a rescue when crews spotted a man who needed help.

What we know:

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says crews were conducting swift water rescue training on July 8 at the Phon D. Sutton Recreation Area when they saw a 75-year-old man unresponsive in the water.

"Thanks to their training, teamwork, and quick response, crews successfully performed CPR, resuscitating the patient and saving a life during a training scenario," the department said in a news release. "This incident is a powerful reminder of why we train—and how seconds matter."

The man was hospitalized.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man became unresponsive in the water.

What's next:

The department says they hope to reunite the man with his rescuers.

Officials say the following factors contribute to adult drownings:

  • Teens and adults overestimate their swimming abilities.
  • Water conditions are underestimated.
  • Alcohol, drugs or medication can be contributing factors.
  • Life jackets aren't used.
  • Swimming alone is the most common element in adult-related incidents.

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews