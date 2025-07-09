Salt River training exercise becomes reality when crews spot unresponsive man

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A training operation at the Salt River on July 8 turned into a rescue when crews spotted a man who needed help. (Mesa Fire and Medical Department)

What we know:

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says crews were conducting swift water rescue training on July 8 at the Phon D. Sutton Recreation Area when they saw a 75-year-old man unresponsive in the water.

"Thanks to their training, teamwork, and quick response, crews successfully performed CPR, resuscitating the patient and saving a life during a training scenario," the department said in a news release. "This incident is a powerful reminder of why we train—and how seconds matter."

The man was hospitalized.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man became unresponsive in the water.

What's next:

The department says they hope to reunite the man with his rescuers.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the following factors contribute to adult drownings:

Teens and adults overestimate their swimming abilities.

Water conditions are underestimated.

Alcohol, drugs or medication can be contributing factors.

Life jackets aren't used.

Swimming alone is the most common element in adult-related incidents.

Map of where the rescue happened