Salt River training exercise becomes reality when crews spot unresponsive man
A training operation at the Salt River on July 8 turned into a rescue when crews spotted a man who needed help. (Mesa Fire and Medical Department)
MESA, Ariz. - A training operation at the Salt River on Tuesday turned into a rescue when crews spotted a man who needed help.
What we know:
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says crews were conducting swift water rescue training on July 8 at the Phon D. Sutton Recreation Area when they saw a 75-year-old man unresponsive in the water.
"Thanks to their training, teamwork, and quick response, crews successfully performed CPR, resuscitating the patient and saving a life during a training scenario," the department said in a news release. "This incident is a powerful reminder of why we train—and how seconds matter."
The man was hospitalized.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the man became unresponsive in the water.
What's next:
The department says they hope to reunite the man with his rescuers.
Dig deeper:
Officials say the following factors contribute to adult drownings:
- Teens and adults overestimate their swimming abilities.
- Water conditions are underestimated.
- Alcohol, drugs or medication can be contributing factors.
- Life jackets aren't used.
- Swimming alone is the most common element in adult-related incidents.
Map of where the rescue happened