Salt River Tubing bans marshmallows, citing littering issues

Salt River Tubing is ending a local tradition of throwing marshmallows after authorities reported finding an "excess amount" of them in the water.

Officials announced that the sweet treat would be prohibited starting July 29.

"We’ve heard that local law enforcement will start enforcing criminal littering," Salt River Tubing wrote in a Facebook post. "Throwing marshmallows falls under it. With that news, we don’t want a guest subject to a citation and day ruined for something they didn’t realize or thought was innocent fun."

Officials say they won't be allowed on buses and Salt River Tubing property, but it's still unclear how or when the rule would be enforced by the Forest Service.

Nobody seems to know how it began, but it's a tradition for some to throw marshmallows at other tubers with mentions of the practice dating back to 2000.