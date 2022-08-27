Salt River tubing becomes treacherous as recent monsoons cause rockslide, swift waters

People cooling off at the Salt River were warned they could be in for a rough ride as recent monsoon storms have filled the river with lots of debris.

The Tonto National Forest says the monsoon created a rockslide that added debris to the river, and tubers say the rapids are moving more swiftly now.

"We had some mudslides, debris in the river, overhanging trees, and at Salt River Tubing, safety first is our number one motto," says Linda Breault with Salt River Tubing.

They've made changes to the route so that only the safest parts of the river are accessible. The change is in effect for the rest of the season.

As for Salt River Tubing scheduling, the last tube rentals are at 1 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until the end of September.

More information on Salt River Tubing can be found here.



