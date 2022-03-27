Expand / Collapse search
Cruise ship docks in San Francisco with multiple COVID cases

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 2:39PM
Coronavirus
SAN FRANCISCO - A cruise ship returned to San Francisco from the Panama Canal on Sunday morning, with multiple positive COVID cases.

According to cruise officials, the Ruby Princess returned from a 15-day Panama Canal cruise Sunday morning, bringing with it multiple passengers who tested positive for COVID.

The ship is scheduled to depart Sunday afternoon for a 15-day cruise to Hawaii.

Princess Cruise said the guest and crew vaccination rates were at 100%. They said all passengers who tested positive were either asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic.

According to Princess Cruises, those guests who tested positive and have not completed the isolation period, will either return home via private transportation or were provided with accommodations ashore to hotels coordinated in advance for isolation and quarantine.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

