Savannah Guthrie returning to TV; anti-Trump protests planned for AZ l Morning News Brief

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From Savannah Guthrie returning to the "Today" show amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to "No Kings" protests happening this weekend across Arizona, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 27.

1. Day 55 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. ‘I can’t not come back'

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3. Phoenix high school to be renamed

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4. More self-driving cars in Phoenix

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5. ‘No Kings’ protests happening this weekend

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A look at today's weather

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