Savannah Guthrie returning to TV; anti-Trump protests planned for AZ l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Getty Images)
From Savannah Guthrie returning to the "Today" show amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to "No Kings" protests happening this weekend across Arizona, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 27.
1. Day 55 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Friday marks Day 55 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. ‘I can’t not come back'
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Nearly two months after her mother disappeared from her southern Arizona home, NBC announced on Friday when "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to television.
3. Phoenix high school to be renamed
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Amid recent allegations of sexual abuse against late activist Cesar Chavez, the Phoenix Union High School District's Governing Board met to discuss a high school of theirs that bears Chavez's name.
4. More self-driving cars in Phoenix
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Another driverless car company has announced plans to test in the Phoenix area, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city's climate, street design, and pro-business climate is helping to fuel such growth.
5. ‘No Kings’ protests happening this weekend
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Happening this weekend, demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.
A look at today's weather
Happy Friday! We're still in record-breaking territory, but changes are coming beginning this weekend.
Click here for full forecast