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Savannah Guthrie returning to TV; anti-Trump protests planned for AZ l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 27, 2026 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Getty Images)

From Savannah Guthrie returning to the "Today" show amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to "No Kings" protests happening this weekend across Arizona, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 27.

1. Day 55 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 55 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 55 latest updates

Friday marks Day 55 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. ‘I can’t not come back'

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Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom
article

Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom

Nearly two months after her mother disappeared from her southern Arizona home, NBC announced on Friday when "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to television.

3. Phoenix high school to be renamed

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Cesar Chavez: Phoenix Union High School District to rename school named after now-controversial activist
article

Cesar Chavez: Phoenix Union High School District to rename school named after now-controversial activist

Amid recent allegations of sexual abuse against late activist Cesar Chavez, the Phoenix Union High School District's Governing Board met to discuss a high school of theirs that bears Chavez's name.

4. More self-driving cars in Phoenix

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Self-driving cars: Zoox joins growing list of companies testing in Phoenix
article

Self-driving cars: Zoox joins growing list of companies testing in Phoenix

Another driverless car company has announced plans to test in the Phoenix area, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city's climate, street design, and pro-business climate is helping to fuel such growth.

5. ‘No Kings’ protests happening this weekend

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'No Kings' 2026: List of protest times, locations across Arizona
article

'No Kings' 2026: List of protest times, locations across Arizona

Happening this weekend, demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/27/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/27/26

Happy Friday! We're still in record-breaking territory, but changes are coming beginning this weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews