'Tacky' Subway sign referencing Titan submersible implosion riles customers up

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
A Subway restaurant sign in Savannah, Georgia appears to make fun of the Titan submersible implosion that killed five people on their way to view the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the ocean. (Credit: TIMOTHY MAUCK)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Georgia Subway restaurant is in hot water over a sign that appeared to make fun of the Titan submersible that imploded, killing five people on their way to view the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

WTOC in Savannah first reported on the sign posted at the sandwich shop in Rincon. It read, "Our subs don’t implode."

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," a statement from Subway to Fox News Digital said. "The sign has since been removed."

Social media users were quick to connect the sign to the tragic killing of five people aboard the OceanGate Titan sub.

"This is tacky to say the least. In Rincon, GA. Be better Subway," one user tweeted.

"This is what we are doing now? Making fun of people who lost their lives," another Twitter user said.

All five passengers – OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman – were presumed dead on June 18.

Just days later, debris and human remains were recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

