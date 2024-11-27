Scary incident on Phoenix flight to Minneapolis; tragedy at Arizona Biltmore | Nightly Roundup

From a scary incident on a flight from Phoenix to Minneapolis, to a tragic incident at the Arizona Biltmore involving a child, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Man accused of manslaughter in mobile home fire

Joel Hernandez Anaya

A man was arrested in connection to a mobile home fire in Phoenix that left two people dead.

The fire happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 24 near 24th Street and Union Hills Drive.

2. Boy hurt after statue fell on him at Valley resort

A child has been taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after a statue fell on him at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the resort, which is located near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive.

3. Shots fired at trooper during Gilbert pursuit: DPS

A man was taken into custody after shots were fired at a trooper during a pursuit in the East Valley that ended in a rollover crash, authorities said.

4. Arizona motorcyclists killed in crash had just left a vigil

We're learning more about the three bikers killed in a crash in southern Arizona.

An SUV was traveling on SR 80 when the driver crossed the median and crashed into the three riders. The three men are all from the Phoenix area and were on their way back from a vigil for another rider.

5. 'Engine event' cuts Phoenix flight to Minneapolis short

Photo courtesy of klowphotography

A Sun Country flight leaving Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday night and headed for Minneapolis had to quickly turn back around due to an "engine event."

The airline says flight SCX606 experienced an "engine event" shortly after departing at 5:11 p.m. on Nov. 26.

